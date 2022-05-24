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VIDEO: WEF Police Surround Jack Posobiec at World Govt. Summit
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116 views • May 24, 2022
Human Events reporter Jack Posobiec and his crew were detained by police on the streets of Davos, Switzerland, Monday, as the World Economic Forum kicked off its 2022 annual meeting.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-journalists-detained-by-swiss-police-outside-davos-wef-summit/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-journalists-detained-by-swiss-police-outside-davos-wef-summit/
[Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!](https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=aivhi&;utm_campaign=x2isbackbanned&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=banner&utm_content=x2isbackbanned )
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