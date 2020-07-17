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Victory During The Internet-Youtube Battle Years Ago Until Today! NO WEAPON AGAINST YAHS AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY WILL PROSPER!
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28 views • July 17, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Shall the ax boast against it's maker?
No. Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake. Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of YAHUVEH, and their righteousness is of me, saith YAHUVEH. Is 54: 15-17 This Ministry is under such attack --like has never, ever been before. A satanic network disguised as Christians -- they're called the "Unity Gathering". And it's a gathering alright, but it's not of denominations. It's a gathering of 5 different forms of occult -- people, who are in the occult, who are attacking us, attacking me, attacking the holy prophecies. And, they do it in the name of Jesus Christ. Shall the ax boast against it's maker? No. Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake. Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of YAHUVEH, and their righteousness is of me, saith YAHUVEH.
Is 54: 15-17
This Ministry is under such attack --like has never, ever been before. A satanic network disguised as Christians -- they're called the "Unity Gathering". And it's a gathering alright, but it's not of denominations. It's a gathering of 5 different forms of occult -- people, who are in the occult, who are attacking us, attacking me, attacking the holy prophecies. And, they do it in the name of Jesus Christ.
I won't go into detail right now, but we will be putting more up to prove what I've said. They can't kill my flesh, but they are doing everything they can to kill my re p as a holy wom and as a prophet But our constant prayer is and we 're asking you to stand in agreement is that ABBA YAHUVEH will send Michael the Arch Angel again to come to my defense as he has done so many times before to defeat this satanic network thaty is trying to destryot yoru Amightywind, a Minsitry that is used to bless you, in the name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity? Unless YAHUVEH had been my help, my soul had almost dwelt in [the] silence [of death]. When I said, My foot slippeth; thy mercy, Oh YAHUVEH held me up. In the multitude of my thoughts within me THY comforts delight my soul. Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with THEE, which frameth mischief by a law? They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood. But YAHUVEH is my defence; and my GOD is the rock of my refuge. And he shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, YAHUVEH our GOD shall cut them off. Psalm 94:16-23 And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book. And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt. And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever. But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.
Daniel 12: 1-4
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Shall the ax boast against it's maker?
No. Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake. Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of YAHUVEH, and their righteousness is of me, saith YAHUVEH. Is 54: 15-17 This Ministry is under such attack --like has never, ever been before. A satanic network disguised as Christians -- they're called the "Unity Gathering". And it's a gathering alright, but it's not of denominations. It's a gathering of 5 different forms of occult -- people, who are in the occult, who are attacking us, attacking me, attacking the holy prophecies. And, they do it in the name of Jesus Christ. Shall the ax boast against it's maker? No. Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake. Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of YAHUVEH, and their righteousness is of me, saith YAHUVEH.
Is 54: 15-17
This Ministry is under such attack --like has never, ever been before. A satanic network disguised as Christians -- they're called the "Unity Gathering". And it's a gathering alright, but it's not of denominations. It's a gathering of 5 different forms of occult -- people, who are in the occult, who are attacking us, attacking me, attacking the holy prophecies. And, they do it in the name of Jesus Christ.
I won't go into detail right now, but we will be putting more up to prove what I've said. They can't kill my flesh, but they are doing everything they can to kill my re p as a holy wom and as a prophet But our constant prayer is and we 're asking you to stand in agreement is that ABBA YAHUVEH will send Michael the Arch Angel again to come to my defense as he has done so many times before to defeat this satanic network thaty is trying to destryot yoru Amightywind, a Minsitry that is used to bless you, in the name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity? Unless YAHUVEH had been my help, my soul had almost dwelt in [the] silence [of death]. When I said, My foot slippeth; thy mercy, Oh YAHUVEH held me up. In the multitude of my thoughts within me THY comforts delight my soul. Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with THEE, which frameth mischief by a law? They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood. But YAHUVEH is my defence; and my GOD is the rock of my refuge. And he shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, YAHUVEH our GOD shall cut them off. Psalm 94:16-23 And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book. And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt. And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever. But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.
Daniel 12: 1-4
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