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Casedemic: How governments are playing with numbers
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20 views • October 03, 2020
Alliance for Natural Health International: Original video: https://youtu.be/ah1ADk2r2Jg:
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https://www.anhinternational.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
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The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
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Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!
https://www.anhinternational.org/donate
Visit our WEBSITE:
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
SUPPORT THE WORK OF ANHI
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!
https://www.anhinternational.org/donate
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