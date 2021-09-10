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Biden Declares Civil War! Patriotic Resources to Fight Back & Win! Ledger Report 1157
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122 views • September 10, 2021
Joe Biden is doing what Joseph Stalin did 85-years ago: Biden is attempting to “purge” the United States of any threat to his and his party’s power. Forcing Americans to take a shot of an experimental medical devise (aka covid “vaccines”) is an all-out, full-frontal attack on our God-given constitutional rights. We must fight back and we must not fail to win. Graham Ledger offers up many resources to push-back against this attack on Liberty and he speaks with Roger Gannam, Assistant V.P. of Legal Affairs at the Liberty Counsel, about how to fight this battle and win…not only for us, but for our children and grandchildren.
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