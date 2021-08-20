Gavin Newsom Cheating In Recall Election With Votes Visible Through Envelope

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The envelope has two pre-stamped holes, you can see right inside. If you vote to recall Newsome, it shows thru the hole, by design. You can turn around the contents
so it wont be obvious to anyone handling your vote. Take Heed!