Jabba the Hut fires Rudy Giuliani! Yanked off the air for ‘stolen election’ rant

New York Post | Rudy Giuliani yanked off the air for ‘stolen election’ rant on WABC radio show. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was suspended without pay from his WABC radio show for ranting about the “stolen” 2020 election — deepening the legally embattled ex-lawyer’s financial woes, The Post has learned.





In a further fall from grace, the bankrupt, twice-indicted ex-attorney for Donald Trump was yanked from the air by billionaire supermarket mogul and radio station owner John Catsimatidis.





“He did it to himself,” Catsimatidis told The Post on Friday.





“I thought he was a great mayor for the city of New York so I always try to support him. But you can’t cross the line.”





Giuliani, 79, went on a “stolen election” tirade during the final three minutes of “The Rudy Giuliani Show” Thursday, violating a company-wide policy “not to state, suggest or imply that the election results are not valid,” according to Catsimatidis, who runs Red Apple Media.





