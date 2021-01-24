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Pulitzers Rub Our Noses in It
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51 views • January 24, 2021
This year’s Pulitzer prizes are relentless propaganda. From editorial writing to national coverage to news photography to editorial cartoons, it’s all white-bashing, black and immigrant coddling, and a strong dose of Trump hating. And guess who got a posthumous Pulitzer?
First posted on YouTube on April 26, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on April 26, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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