REPORT: The COVID “vaccines” damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health, as confirmed by a recent wave of eye-opening studies.





The shots increase your risk of:





1. Ischemic stroke (+44%)

2. Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)

3. Transient ischemic attack (+67%)

4. Myelitis (+165%)

5. Myasthenia gravis (+71%)

6. Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

7. Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

8. Depression (+68.3%)

9. Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

10. Sleep disorders (+93.4%)





Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher writes, “The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al., Morz and Mikami et al., and over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.”





“Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic [spike] protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history,” Hulscher says.





Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1876741325489672551