Celebrities Who Admit They’ve Sold Their Souls to the Devil

Is selling your soul a real thing in Hollywood, or is it all just a rumor?



Take the case of Stefani Germanotta (aka Lady Gaga) She was raised in a religious environment but sought the fame of Hollywood. She was by all rights “mousey” and boring. She was introduced to the power of Satan and promised wealth and notoriety. She went through the ritual but has since regretted her decision after Satan started playing with her mind. She became depressed and suicidal. Some of her fans noticed she wasn’t performing at her best. She asked people to PRAY FOR HER. She feared the power she had vowed to serve in exchange for fame.





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