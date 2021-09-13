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A Sparrow Alone, Watching
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33 views • September 13, 2021
Original Improvisation "A Sparrow Alone, Watching" (Psalm 102 KJV)
Composed by Abby Elizabeth Charland for the glory of God
Copyright 2021
Freewill offerings are gratefully received via PayPal or ZellePay:
paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Composed by Abby Elizabeth Charland for the glory of God
Copyright 2021
Freewill offerings are gratefully received via PayPal or ZellePay:
paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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