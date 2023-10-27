AS FORECAST: MARKETS GOING DOWN, WW3 ESCALATING
169 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Trends Journal
Streamed live 10/26/2023The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times. To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com/subscribe Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: / geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: / gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: / geraldcelen. . Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2023 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
Transcript
Follow along using the transcript.
Show transcript
Keywords
iraneconomyisraelchinamarketspalestinewarukrainegerald celentegazainflationforecasttrends journallockdowncovid warmarkets going downww3 escalating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos