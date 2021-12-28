FALSE FLAGS: THE SECRET HISTORY OF AL QAEDA — PART 2: 9/11

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corbettreport
56042 subscribers
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/alqaeda/
The spectacular, catalyzing terror attack of 9/11 was not allowed to happen. It was made to happen. But why? Who, other than the devout Muslim suicide warriors posited by the official 9/11 conspiracy theorists, would do such a thing? And for what purpose?