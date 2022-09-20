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EPOCH TV: Over the Target Lee Smith Brandon Fallon
What's the "Climate Change"–Russiagate Connection?
The real science shows “Renewable” energy is bad for the environment. And the economic numbers show it’s even worse for humans. So why are US and EU politicians pushing Western Civilization back into the dark ages? And where do big money and the Chinese Communist Party factor in?
Source: https://rumble.com/v1jyqed-whats-the-climate-changerussiagate-connection.html