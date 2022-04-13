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WAS THE INSTRUCTION TO FORSAKE ALL ONLY FOR THE RICH YOUNG RULER?
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10 views • April 13, 2022
The REEL TRUTH about Luke 12:33. The vast majority of professing Christians either need to get different pastors (who tell them the truth), or learn to be a lot more critical and honest with themselves.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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