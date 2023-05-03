Jeffrey Epstein had an office in Harvard AFTER being arrested as a child sex offender

Joe Rogan: Jeffrey Epstein had a designated office space AND card key access in Harvard even after he had been arrested as a child sex offender. Let that sink in.
He had integrated himself within the Scientific and Education system. How can you not suspect that the entire system is compromised when you learn facts like this?
https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1653073322945519622?s=20
