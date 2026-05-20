Maria Zeee - What They Don't Want You to Know About Data Centers

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Daily Pulse Ep 254 | Shannon Joy and Kristen Meghan join us to discuss the hidden threats they don't want you to know about data centers, including the infertility they can cause, and how far the health impacts really spread. They explain how Thomas Massie recently defeated data center immunity and why this current race in Kentucky is crucial for us all.