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Who’s Selfish now..???
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110 views • March 02, 2021
Mr. Government don’t tell me to do something for someone else to keep them safe!🖕
You DICK HEAD politicians should do something for humanity, and stop lying, You are the problems by being subordinate to the hand above you! Show some balls and stand up for the Human Race!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Live with Truth or Die with the Lie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeyVWbJ-k8HNiZrVJiQ7Row/videos
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
You DICK HEAD politicians should do something for humanity, and stop lying, You are the problems by being subordinate to the hand above you! Show some balls and stand up for the Human Race!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Live with Truth or Die with the Lie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeyVWbJ-k8HNiZrVJiQ7Row/videos
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
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