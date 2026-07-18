Russia Exploits Ukraine’s Worsening Air Defense Crisis

This week, Russia continued targeting Ukrainian logistical infrastructure with the clear aim of triggering a severe supply crisis for the Ukrainian military. The strikes are comprehensive, hitting industrial and energy facilities alongside weapons depots.

On July 16, a combined strike hit Kyiv and the surrounding region, with several manufacturing facilities targeted simultaneously. The ‘Rapid’ plant, which assembles and stores long- and medium-range drones, was struck. A drone storage facility belonging to the ‘Kyiv-1’ radio-electronic enterprise — responsible for assembling and storing long-range AN-196 ‘Lyuty’ drones — was destroyed. As was the case the previous week, the strikes appear deliberately concentrated on long-range drone assembly sites.

On the night of July 17, Russian drones struck Ukrainian ports. In Odessa, fuel unloading infrastructure, military fuel storage tanks, and two drone production facilities were hit — including a final assembly line for the UJ-22 medium-range drone — along with an on-site ammunition depot. In the port of Chernomorsk, drones struck fuel storage tanks and the dry cargo vessels AIDA and AROSA.

Russian forces are clearly exploiting the opportunity created by Ukraine’s air defense ammunition shortage. Mobile fire teams have proven reasonably effective against Geran drone strikes, but are far less capable against missile attacks.

Meanwhile, the situation on the front lines is equally as grim for Ukraine. On July 15, Russian forces achieved tactical gains in the Glukhov district of Sumy Oblast, with advance units reaching the outskirts of Ulanovo as assault preparations got underway.

On the Slavyansk axis, Russian assault units entered the village of Vasyutinske on July 17, where street fighting is now ongoing. A parallel offensive is developing near Malynivka, slightly to the north. Russian command appears to be executing a pincer movement converging on Pershomaryivka from two directions — a village that would then serve as a springboard for an advance on Kramatorsk and its surrounding urban area.

Taken together, this week’s developments point to a coherent and accelerating Russian strategy meant to strip Ukraine of its long-range strike capability while pressing forward on the ground before Kyiv can replenish its air defense stockpiles.

The window of vulnerability Ukraine now finds itself in — with a shortage in interceptors, drones, while under pressure across multiple sectors — is precisely the opening Russian command has been working to create. At the current tempo, the cumulative damage to Ukraine’s military capacity may soon become very difficult to reverse.

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