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Pfizer scandal finally confirmed, a lot of people squirming now. Liars and criminals. While this happens, economic destruction kicks into overdrive. ONE house of cards may be falling but there’s more than one house. Adrenaline junkies rejoice.
Source @NoRisk_NoReward