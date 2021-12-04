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Words From The Lord: "Is This What You Want?...JESUS is Angry" - "To the Bride: Warning to Transformation!" - "You Are The Leaders That Will Harvest What Remains...Get ready!" - "TSUNAMI COMING!!!"
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242 views • December 04, 2021
"Is This What You Want?" JESUS is Angry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVci597M6M4
Message to the Bride: Warning to Transformation! – Bonnie
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/message-to-the-bride-warning-to-transformation-bonnie
You Are The Leaders That Will Harvest What Remains...Get ready!! - A Sister In The Lord
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/you-are-the-leaders-that-will-harvest-what-remains-a-sister-in-the-lord
Prophetic Dream: "Emergency Alert! Emergency Alert! TSUNAMI COMING, TSUNAMI COMING!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiOOkOmYqxc
10-Year-Old Girl has Prophetic Dream About La Palma-October 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAkRu5F6Sp8
Dec 4 Eclipse Crowned Serpent's Tail Alignment, TwitterQuitter, OmicronSticker & Other Hdlines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD2tX5bhbu8
Corona Borealis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corona_Borealis
WARNING Dream: The Angel Asked, “Are You Now Ready For The Book of Daniel?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex3s0Fx1WwU
WHO GLOBAL PANDEMIC AGREEMENT - ANNOUNCED DECEMBER 1, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOcNKTQl-8A
THE FALLEN ARE COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_dNA0d85SU
________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVci597M6M4
Message to the Bride: Warning to Transformation! – Bonnie
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/message-to-the-bride-warning-to-transformation-bonnie
You Are The Leaders That Will Harvest What Remains...Get ready!! - A Sister In The Lord
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/you-are-the-leaders-that-will-harvest-what-remains-a-sister-in-the-lord
Prophetic Dream: "Emergency Alert! Emergency Alert! TSUNAMI COMING, TSUNAMI COMING!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiOOkOmYqxc
10-Year-Old Girl has Prophetic Dream About La Palma-October 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAkRu5F6Sp8
Dec 4 Eclipse Crowned Serpent's Tail Alignment, TwitterQuitter, OmicronSticker & Other Hdlines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD2tX5bhbu8
Corona Borealis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corona_Borealis
WARNING Dream: The Angel Asked, “Are You Now Ready For The Book of Daniel?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex3s0Fx1WwU
WHO GLOBAL PANDEMIC AGREEMENT - ANNOUNCED DECEMBER 1, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOcNKTQl-8A
THE FALLEN ARE COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_dNA0d85SU
________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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