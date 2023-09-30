Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Bergquam | McAllen, Texas: The Airport is full of illegal aliens, flying all over the country.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2142 Subscribers
Shop now
140 views
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Back in McAllen, Texas and the airport is full of illegals again. Every flight has illegals, on top of the private charter flights and busses that are running constantly, shipping them to every part of the country. This is not failed policy. This is the policy. United Nations, Catholic Charities, and the cartels are all making billions of dollars thanks to Biden and the open border Democrats policies. #BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam


Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket