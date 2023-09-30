Ben Bergquam | McAllen, Texas: The Airport is full of illegal aliens, flying all over the country.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





Back in McAllen, Texas and the airport is full of illegals again. Every flight has illegals, on top of the private charter flights and busses that are running constantly, shipping them to every part of the country. This is not failed policy. This is the policy. United Nations, Catholic Charities, and the cartels are all making billions of dollars thanks to Biden and the open border Democrats policies. #BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight





“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam





