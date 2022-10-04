BRACE YOURSELF: Biden’s Gas Prices Are About To Take A Turn For the Worse

With the keystone pipeline being canceled, along with countless oil leases across the united states also being canceled it was inevitable that the gasoline prices would go up. Now add inflation to the mix, and we have the components for a Rocket Ship of price increases.
