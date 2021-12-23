STEVE'S TAKE: Trump and COVID Death Shots with Guest Ashkan of Germany

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Steve Baldassari and the Iranian Ashkan of Germany talk politics and more specifically about Trump pushing the COVID-19 death shots (AKA "vaccines"). Will the real Americans please stand up?! No more hiding your face in the sand!
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