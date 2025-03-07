BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Welcome To The New America Social Program!
40 views • 1 month ago

visit https://NewAmerica.social

New America is a 12-month Social Program built on the philosophy of Long-Term Dating.  Founded in 2023, New America has evolved into a community with a dating strategy that nurtures deep friendships and lasting relationships. At the core of New America is the Universal Dating Protocol (UDP), a unique methodology that asks members to commit to 12 dates. This approach prioritizes meaningful connections by exploring deeper values, emotions, and genuine compatibility. By embracing the principles of Long-Term Dating, New America provides a safe, risk-free environment where members build relationships that last a lifetime.

