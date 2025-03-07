Welcome To The New America Social Program!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
visit https://NewAmerica.social
New America is a 12-month Social Program built on the philosophy of Long-Term Dating. Founded in 2023, New America has evolved into a community with a dating strategy that nurtures deep friendships and lasting relationships. At the core of New America is the Universal Dating Protocol (UDP), a unique methodology that asks members to commit to 12 dates. This approach prioritizes meaningful connections by exploring deeper values, emotions, and genuine compatibility. By embracing the principles of Long-Term Dating, New America provides a safe, risk-free environment where members build relationships that last a lifetime.