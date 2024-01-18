Maria Zeee - wwzeee





Jan 17, 2024





Electrical Engineer & Researcher Shimon Yanowitz joins Maria Zeee on Brighteon.TV (https://www.brighteon.com/6f4418c9-1146-422b-9c1f-0aed8cd46efb) to discuss whether nanotechnology in the COVID injections can cause Marburg in light of the globalists’ new warnings of ‘Disease X,’ and a US government extension under the PREP Act for Marburg.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47hmll-wwzeee-ft.-shimon-yanowitz-can-nanotech-in-the-covid-shots-cause-marburg.html