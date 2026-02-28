⚡️Iranian missile destroys the radar at the American base in Bahrain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️An Iranian missile destroys the radar at the American base in Bahrain.
Adding: from X post:
Iran's Foreign Minister: "Trump has turned the slogan 'America First' into 'Israel First' - which always means 'America Last'."
Adding, there was a video, here's description:
An airstrike on a radar station at Kish Airport, located on the Iranian island of Kish in the Persian Gulf.