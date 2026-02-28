⚡️Iranian missile destroys the radar at the American base in Bahrain

⚡️An Iranian missile destroys the radar at the American base in Bahrain.

Adding: from X post:

Iran's Foreign Minister: "Trump has turned the slogan 'America First' into 'Israel First' - which always means 'America Last'."

Adding, there was a video, here's description:

An airstrike on a radar station at Kish Airport, located on the Iranian island of Kish in the Persian Gulf.