BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Former Sr UN human rights official SLAMS US’🇺🇸 weaponisation of human rights - ‘War is a BUSINESS for the US empire’ - Craig Mokhiber
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 22 hours ago

🚨Former senior UN human rights official SLAMS US’🇺🇸 weaponisation of human rights: ‘War is a BUSINESS for the US empire.’

‘This is clearly the abuse of human rights. It’s often an afterthought tacked onto other justifications of war. It’s often an extension of the demonization of other populations in order to till the ground for military activity…western media corporations, they are part and parcel of that endeavor. They have never seen a war they didn’t like.

You can say that war is a business for the US empire, for corrupted members of Congress, for the presidential administration, the lobbies, the Beltway bandit consultancies that surround Washington, the tech companies of Silicon Valley, the weapons manufacturers, the military-industrial complex that effectively governs Washington.

For all of them, war is a business, and indeed it is the principal source of revenue for the US empire.

Nowhere is that clearer than when you see, with the complicity of Western media corporations, the cycle of demonisation that precedes any military activity, where there is a concentrated effort coordinated between government and media to make populations in the West hate and fear a particular group.

We saw this with Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Palestine, Russia, and now increasingly, with China.’

-Former Senior UN Human Rights Official Craig Mokhiber, who resigned over the UN’s failure to act as Israel committed genocide in Gaza, on the latest episode of Going Underground

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v70i58c-cowardice-the-uns-failure-over-the-gaza-genocide-former-senior-un-official-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Adding: 

Trump signs authorization for CIA covert ops in Venezuela — Washington Post 

Didn’t specify if it would include ‘taking out’ Maduro whom US Prez called ‘illegitimately elected’ and ‘heading a narcotics cartel’

But added: ‘Venezuela is feeling the heat’

Keywords
politicseventswarcurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy