🚨Former Sr UN human rights official SLAMS US’🇺🇸 weaponisation of human rights - ‘War is a BUSINESS for the US empire’ - Craig Mokhiber

🚨Former senior UN human rights official SLAMS US’🇺🇸 weaponisation of human rights: ‘War is a BUSINESS for the US empire.’

‘This is clearly the abuse of human rights. It’s often an afterthought tacked onto other justifications of war. It’s often an extension of the demonization of other populations in order to till the ground for military activity…western media corporations, they are part and parcel of that endeavor. They have never seen a war they didn’t like.

You can say that war is a business for the US empire, for corrupted members of Congress, for the presidential administration, the lobbies, the Beltway bandit consultancies that surround Washington, the tech companies of Silicon Valley, the weapons manufacturers, the military-industrial complex that effectively governs Washington.

For all of them, war is a business, and indeed it is the principal source of revenue for the US empire.

Nowhere is that clearer than when you see, with the complicity of Western media corporations, the cycle of demonisation that precedes any military activity, where there is a concentrated effort coordinated between government and media to make populations in the West hate and fear a particular group.

We saw this with Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Palestine, Russia, and now increasingly, with China.’

-Former Senior UN Human Rights Official Craig Mokhiber, who resigned over the UN’s failure to act as Israel committed genocide in Gaza, on the latest episode of Going Underground

Adding:

Trump signs authorization for CIA covert ops in Venezuela — Washington Post

Didn’t specify if it would include ‘taking out’ Maduro whom US Prez called ‘illegitimately elected’ and ‘heading a narcotics cartel’

But added: ‘Venezuela is feeling the heat’