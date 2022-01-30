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OUTRAGEOUS - Does the British Heart Foundation Want Us to Believe it's Normal for Children & Young Athletes to Have Heart Problems?
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151 views • January 30, 2022
British Heart Foundation calls the video "This is Science". Should it be called, This is Vaccine Damage?
From stem-cell coated plasters to 3D printed hearts, the research we fund at the British Heart Foundation helps deliver lifesaving breakthroughs and turns science fiction into reality. Find out more on our website:
From stem-cell coated plasters to 3D printed hearts, the research we fund at the British Heart Foundation helps deliver lifesaving breakthroughs and turns science fiction into reality. Find out more on our website:
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