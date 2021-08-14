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UK’S VACCINE PASSPORT PROBLEM from theHIghwire.com
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195 views • August 14, 2021
UK’S VACCINE PASSPORT PROBLEM
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/uks-vaccine-passport-problem/
The UK’s Covid19 vaccine passport push has been an on again, off again circus, causing already waning public confidence to plummet. Now, citizens are being required to download and use the NHS app to enter pubs and conduct social life.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/uks-vaccine-passport-problem/
The UK’s Covid19 vaccine passport push has been an on again, off again circus, causing already waning public confidence to plummet. Now, citizens are being required to download and use the NHS app to enter pubs and conduct social life.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
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