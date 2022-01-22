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Message From Mark Sexton On Criminal Investigation Case Number 6029679/21
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266 views • January 22, 2022
UK POLICE LAUNCH MAJOR INVESTIGATION INTO MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE RELATED CORPORATE CRIMES AND THREATS TO PUBLIC HEALTH.
Your local Chief Constable is aware of this case and substantial evidence has been provided from injured victims, scientific studies, global experts and NHS whistle blowers to Hammersmith CID.
The UK police accepted the supporting information and agreed there is enough evidence to proceed under the crime number: 6029679/21.
Your local Chief Constable is aware of this case and substantial evidence has been provided from injured victims, scientific studies, global experts and NHS whistle blowers to Hammersmith CID.
The UK police accepted the supporting information and agreed there is enough evidence to proceed under the crime number: 6029679/21.
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