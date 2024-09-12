BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soft And Fluffy Donuts - Cách Làm Donuts Đơn Giản (Không Lò Nướng) @indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 7 months ago

Soft And Fluffy Donuts - Cách Làm Donuts Đơn Giản (Không Lò Nướng) @indulovecooking

310g all purpose flour (2.5 cups)

130ml milk (1/2 cup + 1 - 2 tbsp milk)

2 tbsp sugar

1.5 tsp yeast

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg (medium)

1 tsp vanilla extract

30g softened unsalted butter (2 tbsp)


The glaze (enough for 6 donuts to dip both sides)

donut,donuts,cách làm bánh donut,donut recipe,bánh donut,cách làm bánh donut không lò nướng,cách làm bánh donut đơn giản,soft and fluffy donuts,làm bánh donut không cần lò nướng,donuts recipe,how to make donuts at home,fluffy yeast donuts,cách làm bánh vòng donut,donut socola,cách làm donut,không cần lò nướng,công thức làm donut,fluffy donut recipe,cách làm món bánh donut (bánh vòng) đơn giản không cần máy,bánh donut ngon,banh donut


1.5 cups powdered sugar (180g)

3 tbsp milk 

3 tbsp melted butter (if you want thicker glaze, use only 2 tbsp milk and 2 tbsp melted butter)

1 tsp vanilla extract


The oil temperature for deep frying: 160 - 170C (325 F)

Keywords
moussecaramelcaramel moussehow to make a heavenly salted caramel glaze recipehow to make salted caramel mousse cupsdelicious caramel chocolate mousse cups recipehow to make a chocolate mousse cake at homehow to make caramel moussehow to make caramel apple mousse cakecoffee and caramel moussemousse cake recipehow to make mousse cakeearl grey caramel mousse cakecaramel mousse cake recipesalted caramel mousse easter egg cups
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy