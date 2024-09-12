© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soft And Fluffy Donuts - Cách Làm Donuts Đơn Giản (Không Lò Nướng) @indulovecooking
310g all purpose flour (2.5 cups)
130ml milk (1/2 cup + 1 - 2 tbsp milk)
2 tbsp sugar
1.5 tsp yeast
1/4 tsp salt
1 egg (medium)
1 tsp vanilla extract
30g softened unsalted butter (2 tbsp)
The glaze (enough for 6 donuts to dip both sides)
1.5 cups powdered sugar (180g)
3 tbsp milk
3 tbsp melted butter (if you want thicker glaze, use only 2 tbsp milk and 2 tbsp melted butter)
1 tsp vanilla extract
The oil temperature for deep frying: 160 - 170C (325 F)