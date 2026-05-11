Deb Birx, former COVID Task Force Coordinator, calls for "widely available" PCR "testing" for hantavirus, hints it should be used in schools.



"It's never good to track viruses through symptoms, we should be tracking viruses through blood tests like PCR, we learned that with Covid."

Here they go again, don't fall for it.



Source @Real World News

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