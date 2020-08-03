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THE PLAN TO SILENCE DOCTORS ONCE AND FOR ALL
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117 views • August 03, 2020
Spiro Skouras



Last week an organization of doctors called ‘Americas Frontline Doctors’ went to Washington DC and gave a press release in front of the Supreme Court.

What This group of doctors said, directly contradicted official positions of the World Health Organization and the Centers For Disease Control regarding the coronavirus and treatment of the infection as the new experimental vaccine could arrive before the end of the year.

Members of the doctors organization have been fired from their jobs, they have had their website removed and the viral video has been almost scrubbed from the internet.

It appears censoring doctors who speak out against the medical establishment may only be a temporary solution. Just today, right on time the World Economic Fund released a video called ‘When Your Doctor Is A Robot.’

Will doctors and nurses one day be replaced by artificial intelligence and robots? After all, robots don’t ask questions… They follow orders.

Frontline ER Doctor From Viral HCQ Video Fired From Job (Updated)
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2020/07/frontline-er-doctor-from-viral-hcq-video-fired-from-job.html?utm_campaign=Echobox&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1596203272

AstraZeneca to be exempt from coronavirus vaccine liability claims in most countries
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-results-vaccine-liability/astrazeneca-to-be-exempt-from-coronavirus-vaccine-liability-claims-in-most-countries-idUSKCN24V2EN

Will Robots Replace Doctors?
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/usc-brookings-schaeffer-on-health-policy/2019/03/05/will-robots-replace-doctors/

Brookings Launches Global Health Financing Initiative with Grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.brookings.edu/news-releases/brookings-launches-global-health-financing-initiative-with-grant-from-the-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/
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maskvaccineairobotscensorfiredsilencespiro skourascovid-19hcqamericas frontline doctors
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy