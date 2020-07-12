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Learn Viewer Overlay Editing Tools (Transform, Crop, Zoom & More) - DaVinci Resolve 16 Tutorial
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1 view • July 12, 2020
These tools help you to edit visually by using gizmos on the preview window for your video while editing on the edit and cut pages. They include Transform, Crop, Zoom, OpenFX Gizmos, and Annotations. We'll cover all 5 on the edit page and also how you can find many of the same functions on the cut page as well.
Use Shift + ` in order to Toggle the Viewer Overlay on and off on the edit page
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Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:09 Opening the Viewer Overlay Features
0:53 Transform Overlay
4:12 Crop
5:07 Dynamic Zoom
7:48 OpenFX
8:58 Annotations
12:38 Viewer Overlay Editing on the Cut Page
13:31 Dynamic Zoom Presets and Panning the Zoom
14:31 OpenFX Inspector on Cut Page
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Free Stock Photos & Images used from Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/photos/landscape-fantasy-night-sky-star-5356009/
Use Shift + ` in order to Toggle the Viewer Overlay on and off on the edit page
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
ProtonVPN ►►https://proton.go2cloud.org/SHCa
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Also Follow Me On
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Minds ►► https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:09 Opening the Viewer Overlay Features
0:53 Transform Overlay
4:12 Crop
5:07 Dynamic Zoom
7:48 OpenFX
8:58 Annotations
12:38 Viewer Overlay Editing on the Cut Page
13:31 Dynamic Zoom Presets and Panning the Zoom
14:31 OpenFX Inspector on Cut Page
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Free Stock Photos & Images used from Pixabay
https://pixabay.com/photos/landscape-fantasy-night-sky-star-5356009/
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