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The Big Fat Omicron Hoax - The Enemy's Demonic Use of Fraud and Deception
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280 views • December 23, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they answer questions from Dr. Jane's very own telegram in this week's Ask Dr. Jane. This time they discuss the new Pfizer plan to make billions off of new PCR tests and the omicron scam. Join us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vr8yje-the-big-fat-omicron-hoax-the-enemys-demonic-use-of-fraud-and-deception.html
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