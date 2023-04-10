https://gettr.com/post/p2e04cx2118

4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】The love between fellow fighters is getting increasingly close to the love Mr. Guo has for our fellow fighters! Yet it is so pathetic that the Statue of Liberty in the US is now literally draped in the flag of Communist China, while Mr. Guo, the CCP's No. 1 enemy, is being detained not far from the Statue of Liberty.

A #freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】战友们之间的爱越来越接近郭先生对战友的爱了！可令人痛心的是现在的美国的自由女神身上已经披上了中共国旗，而中共的头号敌人郭文贵先生正被拘押在离自由女神像不远的地方！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





