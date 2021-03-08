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A WORD TO THE HUSBANDS
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10 views • March 08, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 3:7. The way that a husband behaves is also very important. Every husband should learn how to care for his wife. A man has a stronger body, so that he can protect his wife. He must not think that it is bad that she is weaker. God decided to make men and women different. But they will receive an equal inheritance from God (Galatians 3:27-29). ‘Gift of life’ refers to their new spiritual life. A husband should honour and respect his wife, because she is precious. If a husband behaves badly towards his wife, he does not obey God. It is difficult for people to pray together when they have sin in their lives.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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