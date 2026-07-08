More Dead Musicians! Two Artists in the same band!

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Zack's drummer, Kody, ended up dying after the aneurysm. Then Zack died too! He'd been battling something since 2022. Probably myocarditis.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/zdr666/
https://www.facebook.com/shailaroach/
https://metalinjection.net/news/former-senses-fail-guitarist-zack-roach-passes-away
Movies: Man on Fire, This is Spinal Tap
Music: Alice in Chains - Man in the Box, Bobby Vinton - Blue Moon
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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report