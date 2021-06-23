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What happened to the 150,000 vaccine deaths deleted from VAERS
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370 views • June 23, 2021
I have no power to show the ppl the truth. I don't have the kraken evidence. The truth needs to be told cause it's affecting the ppl telling the truth. No violence, only judgement...
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