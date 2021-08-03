© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
Follow
2
Share
Report
270 views • August 03, 2021
We're finally seeing some tangible pushback from the public at large about the draconian clamp-down on civil rights and freedoms! On July 24, around the world hundreds of thousands of people were on the streets for the 'World Wide Rally for Freedom,' as people fed up with the totalitarian measures enacted by the elites on the populace made their voices heard.
Outside of this one day, there have been numerous additional protests popping up allover the world. Could this finally be the people power we've been waiting for, or is it only going to cement the resolve of the powers that be and lead to even more overt clampdowns on human rights?
Tune in to this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about protests around the world - the People have spoken!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Outside of this one day, there have been numerous additional protests popping up allover the world. Could this finally be the people power we've been waiting for, or is it only going to cement the resolve of the powers that be and lead to even more overt clampdowns on human rights?
Tune in to this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about protests around the world - the People have spoken!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.