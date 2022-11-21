Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'The Curtain Is Being Lifted': Kari Lake Issues an Update on the Botched and Broken Arizona Election
669 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 7 days ago |
Shop now

"Would you get on an airplane if half of the engines didn't work?" asked Lake.

"It is clear that this election was a debacle that destroyed any trust in our elections. Arizonans who choose to make their voice heard on election day should not be disenfranchised or punished for choosing to vote in person — yet they were. I want you to know, Arizona. I will continue fighting until we restore confidence and faith in our elections."

Source: https://t.me/WokeSocieties

Keywords
arizonaamerica firstelection fraudkari lakecandidate for governorbotched election

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket