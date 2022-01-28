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Cannabis Marketing, Advertising & Branding with RMR
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10 views • January 28, 2022
Summary:
Is 2022 year of the brand?
Hip Hop's influence on cannabis (Berner)
Are mids the future of BIG-Cannabis?
The impact of Ecommerce & Delivery
Legacies or exit strategies?
Products to avoid marketing & selling
Flying with weed
RMR started off as a clothing line back at Central Washington University, has grown into a full-blown lifestyle and music platform that supports local artists, brands, and creatives who believe in the value of community and culture.
Respect My Region expanded outside of the Pacific Northwest in 2018 and now infuses music and cannabis culture from all over the world.
Episode 875 The #TalkingHedge interviews Mitch Pfeifer & Joey Brabo of Respect My Region...
https://youtu.be/YBpFD4Lyrns
Is 2022 year of the brand?
Hip Hop's influence on cannabis (Berner)
Are mids the future of BIG-Cannabis?
The impact of Ecommerce & Delivery
Legacies or exit strategies?
Products to avoid marketing & selling
Flying with weed
RMR started off as a clothing line back at Central Washington University, has grown into a full-blown lifestyle and music platform that supports local artists, brands, and creatives who believe in the value of community and culture.
Respect My Region expanded outside of the Pacific Northwest in 2018 and now infuses music and cannabis culture from all over the world.
Episode 875 The #TalkingHedge interviews Mitch Pfeifer & Joey Brabo of Respect My Region...
https://youtu.be/YBpFD4Lyrns
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