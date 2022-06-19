Dr Rashid A Buttar|Millions Will Be Affected, So You MUST Know This Information!

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MIRRORED from Dr Buttar - Critical Concepts Published May 7, 2022
https://rumble.com/v13u8pv-may-7-2022.html
This is critical information that EVERY SINGLE PERSON should be aware of. You MUST KNOW This! The future of your health, the health of you loved ones, even your very life could depend on it!