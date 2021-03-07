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Sowing Dahlia Pompone seeds In The Greenhouse On A UK Frosty Morning In The Garden
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51 views • March 07, 2021
I have just been sowing some Dahlia Pomone seeds.
I usually sow some seeds each morning when I check up on my Tortoises.
The packet says approx 150 seeds, these seeds need to be sown in spring at 18 to 20 deg C.
I am new to these videos and lack confidence so your help please if you like let me know or subscribe it would help loads.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
I usually sow some seeds each morning when I check up on my Tortoises.
The packet says approx 150 seeds, these seeds need to be sown in spring at 18 to 20 deg C.
I am new to these videos and lack confidence so your help please if you like let me know or subscribe it would help loads.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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