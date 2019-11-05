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Have your eye records reviewed for a second opinion
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34 views • November 05, 2019
Dr. Edward Kondrot will review you last eye records. We suggest that you send in eye records that are no longer than 6 months old.This includes your doctors notes, review of pictures, visual fields and other test results to develop the best treatment plan for you.
You will receive a personalize phone call from a Vision Specialist to review all of Dr. Kondrot's recommendations and discuss each suggestion and how you can begin each step. Our goal is to help you implement each step to help you achieve the best vision.
Go to www.FreeConsult.us
You will receive a personalize phone call from a Vision Specialist to review all of Dr. Kondrot's recommendations and discuss each suggestion and how you can begin each step. Our goal is to help you implement each step to help you achieve the best vision.
Go to www.FreeConsult.us
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