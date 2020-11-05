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STOP the STEAL! Democrats are Liars Cheats and Thieves
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33 views • November 05, 2020
Joe Biden ‘Most Extensive & Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization in History of American Politics’
The Democrats are Thieves and are of their Father the Devil John 8:44
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The Democrats are Thieves and are of their Father the Devil John 8:44
Help keep us afloat https://www.online-ministries.org/donate
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