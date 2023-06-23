Feminism and LGBTQ Target Catholics Church: ArchBishop Viganò Gives Powerful Message To Christians

Will the Catholic Church be able to survive the greatest threat of all: modern woke liberalism?

Managing editor of Catholic Family News, Matt Gaspers, joins Paul Harrell to talk about the LGBT infiltration of the Catholic Church.

The Synod of Sonodality is being used to reshape the hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

It’s being stacked with liberals who want women to be given unbiblical roles within the Church.

They also want more LGBT inclusivity and even want to make polygamous marriages more acceptable within the Church

However, Catholic Archbishop Carlo Vigano brought hope and had a powerful response to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ revolting celebration of the anti-Christian gay group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Archbishop Carlo Vigano said: “The great deception of Satan, dear brothers, consists in making souls believe that they can do without God, that they can build a world in which “human fraternity” replaces Christian Charity…But this utopian world…is in reality hell on earth, the dystopia that Satan wants to establish to prepare the kingdom of the Antichrist. "

"A hell in which mothers kill their children in their wombs or sell them to couples who cannot have them. A hell that castrates and horrendously mutilates children in the illusion of making them look like what they can never become, while decreeing death for millions of creatures in the womb. "

"A hell that kills the elderly, the sick, and the poor because their life does not deserve to be lived, and at the same time tolerates or even encourages the horrors of pedophilia, organ predation, the trafficking of minors, and the exploitation of the poor and migrants.”

For more information on Matt Gaspers work visit https://catholicfamilynews.com/



Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network