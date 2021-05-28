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Many Doctors & Pharma Are Incompetent Psychopaths & Are Perpetuating The Crime Of The Century
Aimless News
Aimless News
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60 views • May 28, 2021
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Sources used in video:

What is sm-102 - https://www.biomol.com/products/chemicals/lipids/sm-102-cay33474-25

Luciferase can make mice glow - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0076687920301610

Blood samples after vaxx - https://rense.com/general96/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax.php

Why are people so stupid - https://video.ugetube.com/uge-source/2021/05/GGMdwNPXNFYa2VdfXqQ4_14_4146_3f158d279ab35c4d0ced75db9c478689.mp4 1:57-2:35

More teens with heart trouble - https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/connecticut-confirms-at-least-18-cases-of-apparent-heart-problems-in-young-people-after-covid-19-vaccination/2494534/

Hospital cases over counted by almost half - https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/05/study-number-of-kids-hospitalized-for-covid-is-overcounted.html

$3 billion more on vaccine "hesitency" - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/3-billion-taxpayer-money-ad-campaign-vaccine-hesitancy/

Fauci lies again, admits he funded wuhan - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/26/anthony-fauci-admits-funding-wuhan-lab-still-denies-gain-function/

Fucking lying fauci - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-fauci-says-theres-no-way-of-garenteeing-money-didnt-go-to-gain-of-function/ - watch Rand Paul video excess spending

Now he says they had to - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/fauci-says-it-would-have-been-a-dereliction-of-our-duty-not-to-work-with-china-on-coronavirus-research_3831474.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-05-26&mktids=dc3c5505bbd8bd1f1a8c65d0a7348d1c&est=M1ymWFf%2BtxYLAItDqvJouAJ44xtzHBuV7F3vpo9GdEzajSZbhwzEY%2FNcGkUUSOc%3D

Fire and arrest fauci now - https://justthenews.com/podcasts/water-cooler-david-brody/sen-rand-paul-dr-fauci-should-be-fired-committing-perjury-and

Potatohead admits it came from lab - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/biden-some-us-intel-members-believe-covid-19-came-from-chinese-laboratory-accident_3831622.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-05-26&mktids=dc3c5505bbd8bd1f1a8c65d0a7348d1c&est=4UPCTkVEijbYR9JQEQnhn1NROWtZLCMlYofTerIpxg0f05k40cXRrVEI96sbg9c%3D

Lying resident potatohead has to admit it - https://trendingpolitics.com/biden-admin-switches-gears-says-they-havent-ruled-out-that-china-pandemic-was-purposely-unleashed-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo

What an idiot and the media sucks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/biden-asked-will-release-findings-covid-19-origins-report-yes-unless-something-unaware-video/


Media beclowns itself - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supercut-msm-mocks-wuhan-biolab-theory/

Turning up the heat on Potatohead - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-new-evidence-shows-biden-was-directly-involved-with-hunter-biden-dealings-met-with-foreign-associates-while-in-office-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo

Potatoheads son - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/exclusive-hunter-biden-admits-audio-smoked-crack-dc-mayor-marion-barry-intel-agencies-covered/

Who saw that coming - https://www.dailywire.com/news/atlanta-mayoral-candidate-who-voted-to-defund-the-police-has-car-stolen-in-broad-daylight-by-children-reports

Meanwhile in Mexico - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80031/34th-candidate-assassinated-in-mexico-ahead-of-june-6.html

There is no racism - https://twitter.com/RockyJuniorJon4/status/1397585897575563264

DeSantis roasts NY - https://twitter.com/YALiberty/status/1397696551565381635

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1397770214436077574


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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