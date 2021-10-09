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FULL SHOW: UN Announces Climate Tyranny As Official Policy Worldwide
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290 views • October 09, 2021
The UN has announced the rollout of the global tyranny, in the name of stopping climate change. It’s official, that is the next rollout of the oppressive world government. Kristi Leigh joins in-studio with a groundbreaking exclusive report on what type of literature is being promoted for kids. The content will shock you! Then her battle with law enforcement to simply enforce the law when it comes to protecting children might be worse. Cara Castronuova joins to talk about an event in honor of Ashli Babbitt this weekend. Bryson Gray, a Christian rapper, has been banned from social media, so he joins to discuss his new music and the censorship. Frank Cavanagh and Michale Graves join for “the headbangers' hour” to discuss the current fight for world freedom.
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