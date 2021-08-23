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COVID-19 Does Not Exist _ Documentary
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273 views • August 23, 2021
The First Documentary ever which disproves the very existence of COVID-19.
00m55s Segment 1 - History “HIS story”
24m50s Segment 2 - Swine flu. Attack of the pigs
58m05s Segment 3 - A plot twist!
1h11m05s Segment 4 - COVID-19: A virus that wasn’t
1h36m30s Segment 5 - A testing pandemic
2h32m15s Segment 6 - Masks: A silent killer
2h42m20s Segment 7 - UK’s first ‘midazolam’ wave
2h52m55s Segment 8 - The case of Italy
3h16m15s Segment 9 - The case of New York
3h29m24s Segment 10 - COVID deaths never happened
4h17m50s Segment 11 - A mannequin war!
4h30m50s Segment 12 - Empty hospitals
4h38m45s Segment 13 - What’s really happening is a misunderstanding
4h42m10s Segment 14 - REAL science vs pseudo science
4h50m55s Segment 15 - Viruses or exosomes?
4h56m30s Segment 16 - Mainstream maniacs are losing?
4h58m50s Segment 17 - What to do? A manifesto
5h15m10s Segment 18 - So, what is the next hoax?
…………
DOWNLOAD SPARS 2025 – 2028
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
…………
Watch This Video on Rumble!
https://rumble.com/vk9pps-covid-19-does-not-exist-documentary.html
…………
Follow me
GAB: https://gab.com/Saint_Murad
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Saint_Murad
00m55s Segment 1 - History “HIS story”
24m50s Segment 2 - Swine flu. Attack of the pigs
58m05s Segment 3 - A plot twist!
1h11m05s Segment 4 - COVID-19: A virus that wasn’t
1h36m30s Segment 5 - A testing pandemic
2h32m15s Segment 6 - Masks: A silent killer
2h42m20s Segment 7 - UK’s first ‘midazolam’ wave
2h52m55s Segment 8 - The case of Italy
3h16m15s Segment 9 - The case of New York
3h29m24s Segment 10 - COVID deaths never happened
4h17m50s Segment 11 - A mannequin war!
4h30m50s Segment 12 - Empty hospitals
4h38m45s Segment 13 - What’s really happening is a misunderstanding
4h42m10s Segment 14 - REAL science vs pseudo science
4h50m55s Segment 15 - Viruses or exosomes?
4h56m30s Segment 16 - Mainstream maniacs are losing?
4h58m50s Segment 17 - What to do? A manifesto
5h15m10s Segment 18 - So, what is the next hoax?
…………
DOWNLOAD SPARS 2025 – 2028
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
…………
Watch This Video on Rumble!
https://rumble.com/vk9pps-covid-19-does-not-exist-documentary.html
…………
Follow me
GAB: https://gab.com/Saint_Murad
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Saint_Murad
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